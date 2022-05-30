Woman still missing after boat sank Sunday on Missouri River

MODALE, Iowa (KMTV) — On Monday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office suspended a search for a woman who went missing after a boat sank on the Missouri River Sunday night.

A 20-year-old woman, who was not identified by name, is still missing. The woman went missing after a boat took on water, eventually sinking, near mile marker 656 of the Missouri River. Harrison County dispatch received the call just minutes before midnight on Sunday, prompting a large response from local, state and federal emergency agencies.

First responders observed a boat that was rescuing others from the water and interviewed other individuals who notified authorities that the woman was still missing. Search efforts continued through the day Monday until being called off due to "hazardous weather condition," and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the "operations will resume once conditions no longer threaten recovery efforts."

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources can be contacted by calling 515-725-8200 and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office is at 712-644-2244.

