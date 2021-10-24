Women Entrepreneurs program at Midlands Latino Community Development Corporation graduates 1st class

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some women in the community are getting an opportunity to build on their futures through entrepreneurship.

134 women graduated from the Midlands Latino Community Development Corporation's "Women Entrepreneurs" program. Formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants learn about building a business and managing their finances.

"The men start businesses but the women are stronger and make the decision to say, I want to start my business, I am going to move my family forward," Director Maria Elena Castro said.

This was the group's inaugural graduation ceremony.

