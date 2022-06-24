OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Women around Omaha were reacting on Friday morning to the decision by the Supreme Court that overturns Roe vs. Wade and may remove access to abortion for pregnant people in some states. Reporter Molly Hudson spoke with some of them.

"I remember a time when people had to look for help and had to go elsewhere than a doctor and that's what is going to happen again," said 76-year-old Omaha resident, Helen Jordan. "I think that what a woman does with her own body is no business of the government."

She added, "I hope that there are enough sensible people left in Nebraska to prevail and keep it legal and available for those who need it, nobody wants to have an abortion, but sometimes there is just no way around it."

Anita Drury, who is in town for the CWS, said she is fine with the ruling.

"It's controversial, it's very difficult for the country, I think it is protecting the unborn and its states' rights, and I am very much about states' rights, I'm fine with it," said Drury.

Sherry Jenkins said she's worked with people who have had abortions as a counselor and believes access to contraceptives is key.

"I would love, in this whole context with what's happened with Roe v. Wade because it's states' rights and that sort of thing, that states and even the federal government work together, make contraceptive more readily available," said Jenkins.

Visitor Margaret Kocher feels devastated about the ruling and worries for women's health.

"Having that taken away feels like we are not considered, you know, full citizens of the United States. We are not really able to fulfill our rights or use our rights," said Kocher. "It's just more upsetting and I guess I am just not surprised at this point because it just seems like everything is just, like the gun laws, and everything happening, just nothing seems to be pro-people, it's pro-control, more than anything."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.