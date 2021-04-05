Women-owned tea shop thriving in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - After she finalized a business partnership in June 2020, Andrea Lawse and her partner Sarah Kluth realized the pandemic was not going to allow them to operate as they originally planned.

They continued sales online and started meeting with customers virtually and waited to open the shop.

"We were looking at our sales. We were looking at our overall business and saying, ‘Okay, how are we going to do this? How are we not only going to stay a business today but follow that growth trajectory that we wanted, that we do long for with Artemis?'" said Sarah Kluth, COO/CFO and partner.

With a lot of hard work and support from the community, the two women recently opened their flagship store in the Blackstone District.

"I really don't know how we would be growing and thriving at the rate that we are right now if it were not for this tremendous support by the female community here in Omaha. One thing that we want folks to know is that Artemis is very much so a brand that exists for everyone,” said Andrea Lawse, CEO and founder.

Lawse told me the store exists to be a brand of empowerment for everyone. Even though they exhibit powerful, healthy, feminine vibes, ultimately, they want men to feel welcomed and empowered by their teas and brand as well.

"Just like in nature, and in the plants that we use, and the plants that we blend with, and the plants that we drink. We truly feel that embodying all of those energies and all the complexities of all of the people out there, is part of what makes the identity of the company,” Kluth said.

For them, it's more than just selling tea but really connecting people with different plants and teaching them the health benefits from drinking special tea.

"We blend traditional herbalism with the progressive tea culture in a very unique way. All of our teas are organic, they are all unique blends formulated by us, and everything is blended by hand. We try very hard to source as many of our botanicals from local growers as possible,” Lawse said.

To grow a company during a pandemic was a challenge but what they have seen is the support from other business owners never stopped.

To learn more about Artemis, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.