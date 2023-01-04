Women's Center for Advancement collecting second-hand cell phones for victims of domestic violence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Unused or unwanted phones can be given a second life, with the goal of potentially saving the lives of those in need.

The Women’s Center for Advancement works with women in our area experiencing domestic violence. They're collecting old phones to hand out to clients so they always have a lifeline to help.

“These are going to be phones that our clients who are victims of domestic violence will hide throughout their house,' Katie Welsh, legal director, WCA said. "These phones will be available to them in an emergency.”

Welsh said she’s seen the difference having a working phone able to call 911 can make for domestic violence victims, she recounted one client's story of being strangled before finding a phone.

Women's Center for Advancement collecting old cell phones for clients

“The only reason that she was able to get help was that she had this cell phone hidden in a place that he didn’t know and was able to contact police and medical responders to help here.”

Phones are being collected at Do Space, located at 72nd and Dodge St. Phones need to be in good working order and chargers should be included.

Phones are being collected throughout the month of January.

