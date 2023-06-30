Women's Center for Advancement honors Omaha area leaders at luncheon event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Women's Center for Advancement honored 10 leaders in the community at its annual Tribute to Women Thursday and 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole was the emcee.

Over the years, the organization has used the event to shine a light on women whose work, dedication and commitment have helped to shape the women and girls in Omaha.

It’s recognized more than 300 women over the last 35 years.

