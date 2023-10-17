Women's Center for Advancement offers free services to those experiencing domestic violence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Women's Center for Advancement (WCA) works to combat domestic violence in the Omaha metro. Their goal is to provide free services to anyone in need.

Katie Welsh, the vice president of operations at the center, said across the country about one in three women and one in four men experience some form of domestic violence.

Last year, the non-profit took more than 8,000 calls from survivors who needed help.

While Welsh said there are physical signs, there are often other signs that aren't as easily seen but have just as much of an impact. The mental aspect, she said, can make the choice to leave a domestic violence situation difficult.

“It's represented in a lot of different behaviors that occur over a long period of time and the effect is that the abuser maintains control over their victim,” said Welsh. “In understanding domestic violence that way, it makes more sense why it's such a complicated risky decision to just leave.”

When they do choose to leave the WCA responds with resources including advocacy, case management, legal services, and counseling services support groups.

“We are here to respond to whatever makes sense for the survivor to meet them where they're at, they know what's safe for them and we're just here to provide those resources,” she said.

The WCA's 24/7 hotline for those experiencing domestic violence can be reached at 402-345-7273. Helpful information is also available on their website.

