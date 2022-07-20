Women's Fund of Omaha announces Anita Hill as featured speaker at annual event

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Women’s Fund of Omaha announced today that Anita Hill will be the featured speaker for its annual event, “Lead the Change.”

Equality and civil rights advocate Anita Hill will speak truth to power in Omaha as this year’s featured speaker at Lead the Change, an annual event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Omaha. The event is scheduled for October 20 at CHI Health Center Arena.

“There is nothing more powerful than a strong woman standing on stage and sharing her story, reclaiming her narrative and shining a light on all that is possible when we create communities where everyone is free from gender-based violence,” said Jo Giles, Women’s Fund executive director. “We are excited to host Anita Hill in Omaha for what is sure to be a dynamic conversation that meets the moment and gives us all hope for the type of communities we can create together.”

Anita Hill has been an advocate for equality and civil rights for the past three decades. She is the youngest of 13 from a farm in rural Oklahoma. Hill received her J.D. from Yale Law School in 1980 and began her career in private practice. Before becoming a law professor, she worked at the U.S. Education Department and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence,” Hill’s latest book, is a new manifesto about the origins and course of gender violence in our society. A combination memoir, personal accounts, law and social analysis, the book is a powerful call to arms from one of our most prominent and poised survivors. She has also written an autobiography, “Speaking Truth to Power.”

Commentary from Hill has been published in TIME, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Boston Globe and Ms. Magazine. She has received numerous honorary degrees and civic awards. Hill also has chaired the Human Rights Law Committee of the International Bar Association. Additionally, she is on the Board of Governors of the Tufts Medical Center and the Board of Directors of the National Women’s Law Center and the Boston Area Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.

