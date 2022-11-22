Workers ask for more sick time as rail strike risk grows: 'I just want him home, my kids just want him home'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — There's an increasing risk a rail strike could happen in December. Members of eight unions voted in favor of a deal. Still, there are four unions, including the largest union which represents conductors, that voted against it.

Among the union members who voted 'no' were Cory Ludwig and Paul Bellows. They are part of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division. Working far from home, being on call 24/7 and spending time away from their spouses and children is the reality for these rail workers.

"I got displaced for my job and had to go work, about 300 miles from home, five days a week. Was only home for about a day and a half every week," Ludwig said.

"They could be laying in bed one moment and then they're gone for a couple of days. It doesn't matter what the day is," railroad wife Karin Bellows said.

"Sometimes we're like, 'When's daddy gonna come home? And we're really sad when he has to go," said Paul and Karin's nine-year-old daughter, Alexis.

Ludwig and Bellows are part of a union that rejected a deal. What Paul wants to see is sick time, which the agreement didn't include.

"You can work for the company for up to seven years and only have two weeks vacation, no sick days, no personal days, nothing else," Paul said.

The deal included a 24% compounded wage increase over a five-year period and cash bonuses. But without time off, that leaves spouses like Karin left to "do everything on their own."

"I just want him home, my kids just want him home," she said.

There will be more negotiations to avoid a strike but there's a possibility one could happen come December. Congress could get involved then.

"There's many different ways that could look, it could be Congress saying you need to accept some contract that is put there, and the President signs that or you could extend a cooling off period like we've had before and Congress could reinstate it, but the idea is our rail infrastructure is critical infrastructure," Iowa State Associate Professor Bobby Martens said.

It's critical work completed by critical employees, but Alexis doesn't think of the job, just the guy doing it — her dad.

"I really miss him because he's usually gone and never really get to see him most of the time," Alexis said.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division announced it was moving its strike date back from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.