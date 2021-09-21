World Alzheimer's Day: Recognizing a leading public health issue, fighting stigma

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday is World Alzheimer's Day. It's a day dedicated to education about Alzheimer's disease and the warning signs.

3 News Now Anchor Courtney Johns sat down with Executive Director of the Nebraska Alzheimer's Association, Sharon Stephens, to talk more about the disease.

“It's a day where we bring into focus Alzheimer's disease and those who are on the journey. We find there can be a stigma around this, those living with the disease or the caregivers. This one day helps us really focus on, and bring into a public light, to talk more about it, that stigma is still there. And if I could help erase that or eliminate that it's the nation's leading public health issue. And we should be talking about it,” said Stephens.

Watch the entire interview above. Visit alz.org/nebraska for more information.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.