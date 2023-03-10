World of Wheels show opens at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fans of classic cars and trucks will be hitting the CHI Health Center this weekend for the 68th annual World of Wheels show.

Muscle cars, hot rods and more will be on display and competing for top honors.

But before the event opened to the public, students got to take a tour and learn about the industry.

3 News Now spoke to an auto repair student about what brought him there.

"I like to appreciate the culture. That's part of what got me into this trade is I've always just loved the culture of cars," said Tyler Russell. "Every walk of life you can get into it. It doesn't matter who you are or where you came from. There's a corner for you."

World of Wheels opened to the public Friday afternoon.

It's also open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can find a schedule of activities and special sections at worldofwheels.com.

