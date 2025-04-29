World War II veterans receive medal for service from state

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two World War II veterans, Donald McWhirter and Les Rygg, were honored by the state for their service and sacrifice.

Both men smiled proudly as they received medals from the state for their contributions during the second World War.

McWhirter served in the Army Air Corps as a radio operator. Reflecting on the recognition, he said:

"It's something I never expected, to be truthful with you. I was a kid who just grew up on 15 acres out in the country in Pennsylvania. I never expected anything like this," said McWhirter.

Rygg served in the Navy as a supply officer. He shared lessons learned from his time in service, hoping to make an impact on others:

"It's a real nice honor. I appreciate it," he said.

"I'm surprised it's been 80 years since World War II."

The state is working quickly to recognize as many local World War II veterans as possible. It is estimated that just one percent of them are still living, with fewer than 300 remaining in Nebraska.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.