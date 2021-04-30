World's top bull riders to compete at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over the weekend, the world's top bull riders will battle it out at CHI Health Center.

Of course, safety is at the top of everyone's minds as we slowly get back to larger events.

Event organizers said face masks will be required inside and the event will not be at full capacity to allow for social distancing.

The arena will be open to fans Saturday and Sunday for Professional Bull Riding’s Elite Union Home Mortgage Invitational.

Tickets for the two-day event are on sale now and start at $15, taxes and fees not included.

Seats positioned closest to the action and including a Q&A session with top talent will also be available for $350. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or pbr.com.

All the action begins Saturday at 6:45 p.m. and things pick back up on Sunday at 1:45 p.m.

