Wounded Warrior Family Support honoring combat-wounded veterans with new trucks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two U.S. veterans who suffered combat-related injuries will receive a special gift to help them with their drive. On Thursday, Wounded Warriors Family Support gave us a look at trucks they’ll be delivering to vets who live in Texas.

"These are veterans that were wounded maybe 10, 15 years ago and as they've aged in place, their needs have changed. Their medical needs have changed, their ability needs have changed and because of that, we've teamed up with Microsoft Gives to take these vehicles to them. They're brand new vehicles and they're equipped with modifications these soldiers need,” said Kate McCauley of Wounded Warriors Family Support.

This is the fourth year Wounded Warriors Family Support teamed up with Microsoft to provide vehicles to combat-wounded veterans.

The trucks took off today.

