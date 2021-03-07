Menu

Wyoming man accidentally shoots his wife in Nebraska town

UNADILLA, Neb. (AP) — A Wyoming man accidentally shot his wife Saturday in a small town in Nebraska, authorities said.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s office said the man was trying to remove the magazine from a handgun when he accidentally fired Saturday and shot his wife in the abdomen.

The man and woman, who are both 57, were visiting a home in Unadilla, Nebraska, when the shooting happened.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Syracuse before being flown to a Lincoln hospital. The sheriff’s office said she is expected to make a full recovery.

