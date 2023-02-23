XP League Omaha brings e-sports to the metro area kids and teens

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha has a new e-sports gaming center.

3 News Now stopped by XP League Omaha to see how the center aims to take the toxicity out of online gaming and is helping kids improve their gaming skills while also growing as people.

"It is such a different experience to come play where you can fist bump your teammates after a winning score or something than it is to just play online and communicate through headsets," said Nick VanderWal, Commissioner, XP League Omaha.

VanderWal grew up gaming and even played on a varsity team at UNL. Now he helps coach kids at XP League Omaha.

"As a collegiate player it's almost a dream job position, to open up an e-sports center," he said.

And that is exactly what they did.

"XP League Omaha is a coach-led, youth e-sports league. We are one of 60 XP leagues around the United States and Canada," said League President Greg Douglas.

The center has seven well-known games that are ready for the players.

"Titles like Fortnite are very well known, even Minecraft which is probably one of the first e-sports that really had tremendous popularity we offer that," said Douglas.

The teams practice every day.

"This is our baseball field or our basketball gym. This e-sports arena, here we have pro-level equipment and an experience where kids can come in and practice during the week," said Douglas.

And like other youth sports, there are competitions every week.

"(At) XP League Omaha, we call ourselves the infinity here. We actually get to play like Cupertino, and Atlanta and Madison, Wisconsin and Phoenix, Arizona and places like that," said Douglas.

But for Douglas, it's about more than just playing the games. It's improving loneliness and instilling team values as well as giving parents an opportunity to see their kids play too.

"It will also include things that will help that individual, to grow and develop as a person. Because what we want to see is great character from all of our players. In fact, our tagline is we build characters, not avatars," Douglas.

This gives gamers an exciting space to engage and be a part of a safe community.

"In every kid, I see some of myself and I wish I had this growing up. And I just think it is going to be a great place to not only create potential college players but help each kid grow," said VanderWal.

XP League Omaha is working on its spring-season teams. The season starts next week and kids ages eight to 17 are welcome to join.

