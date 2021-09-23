Yale Park landlord Kay Anderson convicted on four misdemeanor counts of maintenance violations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The landlord of the Yale Park apartments, Kay Anderson, was convicted of four misdemeanor counts of property maintenance violations; there were 99 original counts.

It's nearly the third anniversary of the eviction of the Yale Park apartments in which over a hundred residents were booted from the North Omaha complex due to a series of code violations.

RELATED: Code violations at Yale Park Apartments now total from 2,000 to 3,000

More than 2,500 violations at Yale Park Apartments

Douglas County Court Judge Grant Forsberg wrote in an order Wednesday, that the state could only prove the four counts, which included not repairing electrical panels and improperly installed water heaters.

Anderson faces a maximum of six months in jail and $500 in fines for each count. It's unclear when he will be sentenced.

In September of 2018, city inspectors and officials went to Yale Park and deemed the apartments unlivable. All the residents were relocated throughout Omaha.

Former Councilmember Ben Gray had verbal exchanges with Anderson, calling him a "slumlord."

New residents have been living in the repaired Yale Park apartments on 33rd and Lake for over two years after Anderson slowly repaired units.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.