Yates Illuminates puts Kids On The Air Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s an age old form of communication, but it still captures the minds of young listeners.

The American Relay Radio League hosts Kids On The Air Day to expose them to CQ radio, kids at Yates Illuminates got a crash course on Saturday.

They first set up antennas and power supply then used the radios to speak with anyone around the world who’d happen to be listening.

"We talked to Pennsylvania and Virginia," Mike Terneus CQ radio instructor said.

Alex was able to speak with someone from Nevada.

"We talked about how many kids he has trains, Christmas gifts about how he lives, all that stuff." He said.

David admitted talking to someone he didn’t know was a little scary at first.

"I was shy at the start and then once we did it a few times, I started to not be shy." He said.

Terneus said it’s not just about teaching kids about the technology, but also about how to communicate with others.

"You’re building friendships even with strangers that you don’t know," Terneus said. "When the kids are all done it’s like they met a friend.

His goal is that the kids leave more in tune with the world around them.

This was part of the science club at Yates Illuminates and for more information you can check them out on Facebook.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.