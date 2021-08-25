Yellow Plantry sprouts connection in Field Club neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A little yellow box off of 36th and Hickory St is building a sense of community one plant at a time.

Landscaping company Vickie Lea Designs created the Yellow Plantry where at no cost, people can take a plant and leave a plant.

The company wanted to help people in the neighborhood feel more connected, especially during the pandemic.

“Any plant will be okay. Just be respectful of the space because it is in a neighborhood. And make sure they do come fully watered because it does sometimes, especially now in the heat, takes a little bit of time to get watered at the end of the day when all get off our jobs,” said Fallon Dickes with Vickie Lea Designs.

A broad variety of plants can be found at the Yellow Plantry depending on the season.

Right now, it’s mostly annuals. Pumpkins will start making an appearance soon.

