YMCA of Greater Omaha announces plan for $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Last December when the YMCA of Greater Omaha was struggling financially — as many businesses and organizations were during the pandemic — billionaire MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, stepped up to help with a $10 million donation. According to a release, the organization has a plan for the gift that couldn’t have come at a better time.

Using a community-led approach, the YMCA outlined five initiatives for the funds which include:

Equity and Inclusion

Infrastructure Improvements

Employee Equity & Development

Technology & Innovation

Organizational Sustainability

The funds will help fund “more accessible pools and park equipment, e-sports and facilities updates, in addition to increasing the minimum wage at Omaha Ys to $11/hour.”

Previous story:

YMCA of Greater Omaha receives generous gift

