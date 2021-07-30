Watch
YMCA of Greater Omaha announces plan for $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 30, 2021
Last December when the YMCA of Greater Omaha was struggling financially — as many businesses and organizations were during the pandemic — billionaire MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, stepped up to help with a $10 million donation. According to a release, the organization has a plan for the gift that couldn’t have come at a better time.

Using a community-led approach, the YMCA outlined five initiatives for the funds which include:

  • Equity and Inclusion
  • Infrastructure Improvements
  • Employee Equity & Development
  • Technology & Innovation
  • Organizational Sustainability

The funds will help fund “more accessible pools and park equipment, e-sports and facilities updates, in addition to increasing the minimum wage at Omaha Ys to $11/hour.”

