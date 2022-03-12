YMCA of Greater Omaha hires its first female CEO in 154 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The YMCA of Greater Omaha has a new CEO, and for the first time in its history, a woman is leading the nonprofit.

After a nationwide search, the YMCA of Greater Omaha has found its new CEO in Rebecca Deterding, who has been leading the nonprofit as interim CEO since August.

Deterding came to the YMCA seven years ago, serving as Chief Financial Officer.

"When the opportunity to come to the Y, a nonprofit that really made an impact in the community. I was so excited to be able to join," Deterding said.

After Chris Tointon, the former CEO, left for the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, Deterding stepped up to take on the responsibility on an interim basis. Since August, she has led the YMCA through its COVID recovery.

"We were able to raise our minimum wage for our staff to $11 an hour. Which was a big part of our equity that we were looking at," Deterding said. "We made progress on our project, so we have three new Y’s opening in the next year and half."

Now, Deterding is officially taking on the role of CEO. She’s the first woman to do so in the nonprofit's 154-year history.

"As a woman, I actually represent 75% of our staff," Deterding said. "So for me, representation is really important. I’m truly honored and humbled to say that I’m the first woman to lead the YMCA of Greater Omaha.”

She says her first move as CEO will be holding listening sessions with staff and the community.

"I really just want to get a better understanding of how they see the Y, and we can work together to just make that impact and difference in the community," Deterding said.

Right now, the YMCA is hosting their Here for Good campaign, to support their efforts to create healthy communities through their fitness centers, youth sports, early childhood programs and more. You can find out more at YMCA of Greater Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.