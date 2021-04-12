YMCA of Greater Omaha releases renderings for Campus Park project in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - The YMCA of Greater Omaha has released artist renderings for the new Charles E. Lakin YMCA Campus Park project.

YMCA officials said the project “will effectively create one cohesive and safe YMCA campus while providing the community with a new playground and additional parking spaces for members and program participants utilizing YMCA facilities.”

The project includes a court for basketball and pickleball, a walking trail, a pavilion, and more.

The YMCA said the Campus Park project is expected to be used by youth sports, summer day camp outings, among other groups.

It’s slated to open in the fall of 2021.

3 News Now reporter, Isabella Basco will have a report on the project during the 6 p.m. newscast on Monday evening.

