Yoga is back at Turner Park this Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’ve been meaning to try yoga or are already an experienced yogi, you might enjoy an event happening at Turner Park this weekend.

According to a release from Yoga Rocks the Park, the 10-year tradition will be returning at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing on Sunday at 4 p.m following a year off due to the pandemic.

“We could not be more grateful and thankful to be back in Turner Park this year for another weekly yoga and music festival that aligns with our vision of cultivating community and connection,” says Lora McCarville, local yoga instructor and Yoga Rocks the Park organizer. “These past 10 years have flown by and our teachers, musicians, and attendees have made all the difference. We are thrilled to introduce our line-up this year. They were chosen not only because they are the best in their craft but also for their vision of togetherness and service in community. It’s going to be a very special celebration of yoga, music, and healing.”

The event is family and dog-friendly, free to all, and will feature live music and stories as well.

After the Sunday, August 1 opening event, there will be another event every Sunday through September 19.

Registration begins at 3:45 p.m. Yoga and music begin at 4:00 p.m.

For more information visit the Yoga Rocks the Park website .

