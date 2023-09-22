'You have to really experience the space': Street of Dreams Tour returns for its final weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s a home just as stunning on the outside as it is on the inside. The luxury home in the Linden Estates neighborhood features 5,470 sq. ft. of space including four bedrooms, six bathrooms.

It's one of eight homes that can be seen this weekend as part of the Metro Omaha Builders Association’s Street of Dreams Tour. Other homes are in Elkhorn and Valley.

Becki Kerns designed the home using furniture items with warmer, lighter tones. While she knows what’s trending, her best advice for those looking for inspiration for their home is to stick with what makes them comfortable.

“If there’s a certain element that doesn’t appeal to you, don't do it,” Kerns said. “It’s your space, you should do it how you like.”

It took just over a year for Tom Meginnis with Quest Construction to build.

“It changed totally how we were going to finish it out and complete it,” he said. Meginnis added features like a wine cellar in the finished basement and an elevator.

The tour showcases the work of local builders and designers in a way brochures or pictures can’t.

“You have to really experience the space to feel the grandness of it,” Kerns said. “To feel the quality of it.”

The tour restarts Friday and runs through Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m. More information and Tickets can be found on MOBA’s website.

