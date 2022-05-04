Young cancer patient in Omaha gets a special visitor to celebrate end of chemo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 15-year-old who's going through cancer treatment in Omaha got a special visitor to help remind her of home.

Kayla is undergoing chemo at Children's Hospital and Medical Center. She is from Arapahoe Nebraska.

During her hospital stays, she decorates her room with cow artwork. The staff took note of that and celebrated her fifth and final round of chemo.

They brought in a real cow so Kayla can take a moment to smile.

“I guess just cause they're one of my favorite farm animals. My uncle has some and I've helped babysit them and like take care of them and I guess I just felt kind of bonded with them,” said Kayla.

The staff at Children's arranged the cow's visit thanks to the local animal rescue organization Scatter Joy Acres.

