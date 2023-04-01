Young dog is living the good life in Nebraska now: His story of survival

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Si, a bit of fluff ball with a huge heart.

"He thinks he's a lap dog, he really does," said Nicky Yager, Si's owner.

Quite comfortable in his new home, in Millard, from the very first day he met his new owners, Aron Mackevicius and Nicky Yager.

"After he was done smelling out the yard, he came and stood in between Aron's legs and just kind of stayed there," Yager said.

You would never know this relaxed one and half-year-old pup has been through so much.

"Kind of feel like he is a combat vet. I mean not stealing honor, but he has definitely been through the wringer," Yager said.

On January 13, Si was found under a patio in Texas.

"He was shot eight times, in the face, neck, chest, back and through his leg too even," Mackevicius said.

The humane society there quickly took him in. A month's worth of surgeries, antibiotics, treatment as well as hospitalization, and still no one was found responsible for shooting Si.

"There are bullet fragments still lodged by his nose, by his eye and by his larynx," Aron said. "One of the shots that hit him in the back, actually hit the microchip that he had, so there is no way to find out who his real owner is."

With the shelter in Texas overflowing, Helping Hand For Animals in Ralston and The Barking Lot in Glenwood, Iowa stepped up.

"We did have to give him some antibiotics, but after that, he's just always been a happy boy," said Linda Haggstrom, co-owner of The Barking Lot.

Aron and Nicky got in contact with the rescue.

"They both are amazing. I mean there is not many people that would go out of their way to do what he's done and there was no hesitation with him at all," said Haggstrom.

Aron is planning a fundraiser at his restaurant, Talus Spirits and Sustenance in Papillion later this summer.

"The rescue is a very small rescue. So we don't always get a whole lot of help as far as fund-wise, so anything that helps is great," Haggstrom said.

"I will do whatever I can right now for rescues and for Linda and Rose out of Helping Hand for taking care of such an amazing animal and introducing him into my life," Mackevicius said.

People helping people and a special pup finding his forever home too.

"I just think he, he hit the jackpot with them," Haggstrom said.

"I want to spend the rest of his life with him and be able to make sure he is taken care of and loved," Mackevicius said.

