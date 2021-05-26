Young entrepreneurs showcased and mentored at Sunday event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, more than 40 young entrepreneurs set up shop at the Design Center in Omaha.

Each child developed a brand, created a product or service, built a marketing strategy and then opened for a one-day marketplace to paying customers.

Local entrepreneurs served as judges and gave each business owner encouragement and feedback to help them improve. The theme of the event was finding the treasure in each challenge we face and allowing failures to help us grow and move forward instead of giving up.

The kids were extra excited this year as the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

On average, each business made $100.

