Younger residents in Douglas County could get vaccines soon

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County could start giving coronavirus vaccinations to residents who are at least 16 years old by mid-April, catching up with parts of rural Nebraska that have already moved onto that phase.

The Douglas County Public Health District lists the timeline on its website, and local public health officials said it seems realistic.

Other public health districts have started vaccinating younger residents, including the Public Health Solutions Health Department, which represents Filmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties in southeastern Nebraska. Health officials in the district said they’re vaccinating residents who are at least 18 years old.

