Younger residents in Douglas County could get vaccines soon

Andrew Medichini/AP
A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as "La Nuvola", The Cloud, in Rome, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The visually extraordinary complex designed by famed architect Massimiliano Fuksas has been transformed into a temporary vaccination center. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 14:07:27-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County could start giving coronavirus vaccinations to residents who are at least 16 years old by mid-April, catching up with parts of rural Nebraska that have already moved onto that phase.

The Douglas County Public Health District lists the timeline on its website, and local public health officials said it seems realistic.

Other public health districts have started vaccinating younger residents, including the Public Health Solutions Health Department, which represents Filmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties in southeastern Nebraska. Health officials in the district said they’re vaccinating residents who are at least 18 years old.

