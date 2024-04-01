'You're going to come across somebody you love who is trans,': Trans woman highlights experience in Nebraska

At her grandparent's house in Northwest Omaha, Baby girl Uchawi looks back at her childhood photos. Growing up, she knew she'd stand out.

“For me, I feel like I always knew I was different,” Uchawi said. “I don't necessarily know if I thought I was trans.”

Now as a trans woman, accomplished drag queen and advocate for the trans community, she looks back on her journey of self discovery.

“I think it's something you grow into for sure,” She said. “I think it's something you have to discover through time.”

Her story is part of the trans experience and is also why she's so outspoken. She wants more people, both in and out of the LGBTQ community to understand it.

“I think during pride a lot of the time, the trans side of the community is often put aside or sequestered.” She said.

Uchawi is from Lincoln and said being trans in Nebraska has it's challenges. She pointed the blame to recent legislation from the state's capital .

“We've had a lot of horrible laws that have tried to get pushed through especially for our trans youth.” She said.

Uchawi responds to this by using her voice

“Let those younger people know that you're not different, you're not alone, there are other people like you and we are here and we will fight for you.” She said.

She hoped others will listen and lead with love

“You're going to come across somebody you love who is trans so treat them with the same love, respect and kindness that you would anyone else.” She said.

According to the Williams Institute, about 5,600 Nebraskans identify as trans.

