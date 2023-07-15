Youth Pride at CHI Health Center kicks off weekend of Heartland Pride festivities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I found like everything rainbow that I could and then just put it on because why not," said Raven Ogborn, a youth attendee.

It's a free night welcoming everyone but dedicated to those 20 and under, with pizza, DJs, drag performances and community.

"It is absolutely my favorite thing to see the kids come in and drape themselves in whichever flag they choose and just be themselves," said Jessica Carver, youth board member, Heartland Pride Organization.

This was Matilda Denney-Bull's first youth pride. Matilda said it was nice to feel included by the different organizations.

"I think it is just really important to get younger people involved with pride and just like get them to know what is going on in the world," Denney-Bull said.

Before the event started several organizations gathered on the first floor sharing about their resources.

"This is a place where those kids, who might not feel that safe outside in the larger community, to come in and see that they have support, that there are people in our community that are here to love them and uplift them," Carver said.

As a teacher, Carver said coordinating this event is putting her words to action.

"It is important for me, as a person, to make sure that young people have a safe place, my classroom is safe place. I have children of my own and I never want them to feel like they can't come to me," Carver said.

The event kicked off the weekend of Heartland Pride festivities, with the parade set for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and the 2023 festival to follow.

"I want to be out here, cause I want to show everyone who is in the LGBTQ that they belong somewhere," Ogborn said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.