Youth talent show finale brings many to Omaha Conservatory of Music

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — All walks of talent made their way to the Omaha Conservatory of Music for the Grand Finale Talent Show. It was held by Omaha's Mobile Stage Youth Talent Show. Talent has no age limits — some younger, some older — but the common theme among all is their love for performing.

"We have so much talent in Omaha," said Andee Scioli, director of development. "We have dancers. We have singers. We have band members all coming together performing for free for our community," she said.

Throughout the summer, there were eight talent shows held across the metro. The first-place winners from those competitions performed at the finale.

"It's just a wonderful opportunity for kids in our community to meet other performing artists and just to perform at venues across our city," said Scioli.

De'Anthony Wood has been dancing for four years and says it's a creative outlet to express his feelings.

"Instead of writing them on a paper, it's like another way to express my emotions," said Wood. "I feel really free when I do it. It brings me joy."

Over the course of the night at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, there were 41 acts that performed.

Prior to what the youth talent show is now, it was known as "Show Wagon" for 59 years. It gave a creative outlet to many people including Stephanie Kurtzuba. She's an actress and has deep ties to Omaha and the industry. She also served as emcee of the talent show.

"Show Wagon has been a part of my life since I was very young growing up in Omaha," said Kurtzuba. "My sister and I would compete during the summers and it was a highlight for us to be able to perform."

Through thick and thin and different name changes, the youth talent show is looking forward to another year of giving a platform for the most talented youth.

