You've likely heard of Adopt-A-Highway; a new program aims to keep Douglas County roads clean too

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Walking along Douglas County roads, whether that be in residential neighborhoods or anywhere in the community, folks are probably seeing quite a bit of trash. One Douglas County resident made it her goal to clean up the roads and Adopt-A-Road was created.

"It's kind of crazy," Julie Dunbar, a Douglas County resident said. "It just accumulates so much."

Dunbar noticed the trash on the roads while she was on a walk, and she took the idea of Adopt-A-Road to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

"I live in this area and I like to ensure that our community is picked up and looks really nice," Dunbar said.

The county hopped on board.

"It was truly a combination of all of us working together, and so we couldn't be more happy than to launch it," said Mary Ann Borgeson, Douglas County commissioner.

There is no limit on the number of volunteers — it could be a single person or an organization.

"We are looking for businesses, non-profits, homeowners associations, volunteer groups, boy scouts, girl scouts, you name it," Borgeson said.

There are about 200 miles of roads to chose from and the map on the Douglas County engineer website shows which roads are available.

"Some roads we did not show on our map because we felt they were too dangerous," said Dan Kutilek, engineering manager for Douglas County. "They can adopt up to six miles of road, if they would like."

Those who are interested have to apply and get approved. It is a two-year commitment and they are asked to pick up litter along both sides of the adopted road at least twice a year.

"This type of program we are hoping will free up some of our people to be able to do some of the things that we would like to see them do — more than picking up trash," Kutilek said.

Dunbar encourages others to get involved.

"It's getting outside, enjoying the weather on a nice day and being with your friends or your team or your co-workers and doing something that is really good for the community," Dunbar said.

Approved volunteers will get a sign with their name or organization's name on it, along their adopted road. Once approved they can set up a date and time for litter pick up and the county will provide all cleanup gear including trash bags, vests, gloves and grabbers. Douglas County has tips and additional information about getting involved on its website.

