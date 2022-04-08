Zachary Paulison makes bond, released from jail following motor vehicle homicide charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, Zachary Paulison's attorney confirmed that his 22-year-old client posted bond and was released from the Sarpy County Jail.

Paulison is charged with three counts of motor vehicle homicide in connection to the fatal crash on March 31 that resulted in the deaths of Sara Zimmerman, 37, and Amanda Schook, 38, both of Gretna. Zimmerman was eight months pregnant with a baby boy, who also did not survive the crash.

He is being charged in Douglas County court, but was held in Sarpy County. Bail was set at $1 million and Paulison would have needed at least $100,000 to post the required 10% bond.

Paulison appeared in jail court on Thursday and a preliminary hearing remains scheduled for June 1.

