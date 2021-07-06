Zorinsky Lake concert series beginning on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this weekend, you might want to check out the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department’s Live on the Lake Concert Series which begins this Friday.

The series will be held the next four Fridays and starts off with Lemon Fresh Day playing between 6-9 p.m. at the 156th and F Streets entrance of Zorinsky Lake.

Guests can bring alcohol and find food and drink options from:

Streetside Foods

Maria Bonita

Johnny Ricco’s Brooklyn Pizza

Coldstone Creamery

Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar

No alcohol will be sold this Friday but organizers said it should be at the rest of the events.

The other portions of the series will occur on and feature:

July 16th: High Heel

July 23rd: Stan & the Chain Gang

July 30th: Taxi Driver

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said, “Due to the federal mask mandate for all federal properties, masks will be required when attendees are unable to social distance. Masks will also be required when in line for food, drinks, and the restrooms as well as dancing.”

More information about the concert series can be found by clicking here or by calling 402-444-4640.

