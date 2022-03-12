Man pleads guilty in shooting death of man in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man inside a crowded Iowa City apartment last year.

Sammy Imaedeen Hamed pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 12, 2021, death of 19-year-old Quincy Russom during a robbery.

Police say Hamed was one of several people inside the apartment when Russom was shot, and the shooting was not reported for more than 30 minutes.

Hamed must serve a minimum of 35 years of a 50-year sentence before being eligible for parole.

He will be sentenced May 6.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.