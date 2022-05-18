Carry the Load: Helping to remember military heroes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In honor of Military Appreciation Month and Memorial Day on May 30, 3 News Now is supporting the charity Carry the Load and Cody Bandars, a retired Navy SEAL from Omaha who is raising funds for the organization.

According to its website, Carry the Load was founded in Texas in 2011 when two veteran U.S, Navy SEALs started with "a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. Today, it has grown to include more than just our military heroes and more than just the one holiday. Carry The Load works to bring all Americans together to participate in honoring our nation’s heroes every day."

Bandars is raising money and walking in memory of U.S. Army Col. Scott Green.

On his fundraising page Bandars writes, "In my 5th year of leaving the Navy, I am more motivated than ever to continue to support Carry The Load and help Americans honor the service and sacrifice of our Heroes. Carry The Load has given me the opportunity to continue my service, and keep me on mission to support our nation."

The Ft. Leavenworth Lamp paid tribute to Green following a memorial service last year. He was originally from Sioux Falls, S.D. and was the director of the Command and General Staff School at Ft. Leavenworth in Kansas.

To donate and learn more about Carry the Load, please visit Bandar's page carrytheload.org

