Omaha nonprofit At Ease USA hopes to reduce veteran suicides down to 0

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local non-profit organization has many ways to help active-duty service members and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to a 2021 report by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, around 6,000 veterans died by suicide each year between 2001 and 2019.

The "National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report" shows the veteran suicide rate dropped in 2019.

Researchers suggest that servicemembers with PTSD are at risk for suicide.

At Ease USA hopes to bring the number of veteran suicides down to zero.

Some of the services the organization offers include non-invasive technology-based treatment called Attention Training for PTSD

According to the organization, the software aims to change disrupted threat processing in PTSD.

At Ease also offers other programs, such as behavioral health services, veteran peer support, and trauma-sensitive yoga.

Laura Fischer, a Clinical Manager with At Ease USA, says military members who want help but fear reprisal could benefit from their discreet services.

"Our organization was founded over ten years ago by a family member of a veteran who was looking for services and was hesitant to access services at the VA for fear of the stigma attached," said Fischer. "We also exist for individuals that are apprehensive to access services on base for fear of losing their security clearance."

The organization's services aren't limited to veterans or military members.

At Ease offers programs to health care workers, too.

To learn more about At Ease USA, visit their website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.