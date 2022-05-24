Riding through the rain for Carry the Load in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — With Memorial Day approaching, we remember those who've made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The organization Carry the Load was founded for that purpose.

Mike Golden participated in a bike ride from Veterans Park in Papillion to the Omaha National Cemetery.

"I think about my dad who served, I think about my grandfather … that kind of helps you power through. It's a little rough when you've got a little wind in your face and got some hills to face and you've got rain like today, you think about what they went through and this is nothing,” said Golden, who participated in Carry the Load through heavy rain Tuesday.

If you are interested in donating, you can do so here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.