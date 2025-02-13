99 year old WWII vet honored for his service

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gilbert "Gil" Hill joined the Navy when he was 18 and World War II was raging. After his enlistment and training he was deployed to the Phillippines aboard the ship Manderson Victory.

Nearly 80 years later, Hill was honored for his service during the war in a ceremony at his home in Omaha.

Governor Jim Pillen presented him with a medal and and thanked him for his time in the military.

"It feels great to be honored, " Hill said. "It brings back a lot of memories, of course... it was all worth it."

The ceremony on Wednesday was part of a Pillen initiative to present medals to all WWII veterans living in Nebraska to thank them for their role in the war.

