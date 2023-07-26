Bellevue University partners hosting 'Military Community Family Night' on Thursday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue University partners are getting ready to host a night of fun for the military community in the metro.

3 News Now caught up with organizers to hear about it.

The university is working with "At Ease USA" and "Light Bridge" to put together a "Military Community Family Night."

It'll include games, food trucks, live music and information about resources available. But organizers also hope it brings the community closer.

“I think it's important for communities to come together to know each other. I think it's important to get that support, and especially nowadays,” said Joy Lewis, founder of Lightbridge.

She says that she believes community involvement is one of the things missed the most since the pandemic.

If you'd like to go, you'll find it at the Bellevue Student Center at Bellevue University on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

