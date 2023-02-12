Lieutenant Colonel honored with Mission: Service award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday night a veteran who served his country for over a decade took center stage as he was honored at the Creighton game.

Lt. Colonel Thomas Traylor was honored with a Mission Service Award for his 15-year career which include deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa. Traylor started his career in the infantry as an airborne ranger, later transferring to aviation where he currently serves as a pilot for a UH-60 Blackhawk.

“It's amazing, its breathtaking. It's definitely great to be here with my family to do something like this,” said Traylor. “I love the people of Nebraska it's great.”

Traylor has been awarded two Bronze Stars, a Meritorious Service Medal and an Aerial Combat Air Medal during his service.

