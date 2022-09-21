Mission: Service — Air Force veteran finds inspiration in son who suffered brain injury as a toddler

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mark Goblowsky is a local Air Force veteran who is constantly inspired by his son, Josh, who was seriously injured in a car accident.

Josh Goblowsky recently published a children's book about an outgoing dragon with disabilities called Josh's World.

The dragon character is loosely based on Josh, and other characters in the book are based on real people in his life. Today, Josh lives his days with a traumatic brain injury.

In 2005, when he was three years old, he was hurt in a car accident that involved two semi-trucks. Unfortunately, the trucks did not remain at the scene of the crash.

Josh's doctors at the time did not think he would ever walk, talk or drink on his own.

Seventeen years later, Josh is still defying the odds. He says his life since the day of the accident has been a struggle. But one constant theme is his perseverance and determination.

A strength that he spreads to others as much as possible. So much so that he approached his father with the idea of writing a book describing his experiences and life since the accident.

Josh hopes to use the struggles and obstacles he faces to motivate others who may be having a rough time in life.

"If I can deal with my hard times, you can deal with yours," said Josh.

"He inspires me every day," said Mark. "I try to communicate that to him, but I think I don't know that he really understands how much he inspires people."

Josh and his family don't profit from book sales. Instead, the revenue is donated to the Sunshine Foundation, an organization that describes its mission as "answer(ing) the dreams of chronically ill, seriously ill, physically challenged and abused children ages three to eighteen, whose families cannot fulfill their requests due to financial strain that the child’s illness may cause."

Josh says the organization granted his wish of going to Walt Disney World years ago. So, the author wanted to give back to the organization that brought him so much joy.

If you are interested in "Josh's World," it is available for purchase on Amazon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.