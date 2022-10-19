MISSION: SERVICE — Bellevue University collecting backpacks for veterans experiencing homelessness

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue University needs your help.

More specifically, it needs help collecting donations for the Military Veterans Services Center's "Backpack Project."

The goal is to fill 200 of these backpacks with brand-new items for the Siena Francis House veterans experiencing homelessness.

It started collecting donations at the end of September but you can donate items until November 4th.

This year's backpack drive will be the university's tenth.

In previous years the drive called on the community to help fill 100 backpacks but according to Air Force veteran Heather Carroll, the pandemic has shown there's a greater need than ever before.

Carroll says her organization isn't asking the community to move mountains but adds that every little bit helps.

"We've got a very generous community of people in the Omaha area, and I believe that they love their veteran community, and they want to see these folks thrive as well," she said.

Asking the community to show love for just one day out of the year to the people who protected our freedoms year-round.

This is one day a year where we just get to let our service members know how much we are grateful and thankful," said Carroll.

Here's a full list of supplies you can donate:

Blanket

Poncho – order this item online at Amazon and have it delivered directly to the MVSC.

– order this item online at Amazon and have it delivered directly to the MVSC. Winter hats

Lightweight gloves

Heavy winter gloves medium/large/X-Large sizes

Neck scarves

Winter socks

Shampoo and Conditioner

Deodorant

Shaving Cream

Liquid soap (no bar soap)

Razors

Lip Balm

Large Toenail Clippers

Hand and Feet Warmers

Hand and body lotion

Nail Clippers

Reusable Water Bottle

Hand Sanitizer

Masks

Combs

Kleenex

Underwear

** Travel size items strongly preferred ** Please only donate new items. Used items will not be accepted.

Additional Items for Women's Backpacks



Winter hats

Winter gloves

Winter socks

Feminine products and feminine product bags

Leggings multiple sizing

Brushes

The following link can be used to purchase items wholesale: https://www.backpacksusa.com/ .

All cash donations will go toward purchasing snacks and hand and foot warmers and any other specialty items identified or will be donated to support Siena Francis House operations.

