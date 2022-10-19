MISSION: SERVICE — Bellevue University collecting backpacks for veterans experiencing homelessness

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue University needs your help.
More specifically, it needs help collecting donations for the Military Veterans Services Center's "Backpack Project."
The goal is to fill 200 of these backpacks with brand-new items for the Siena Francis House veterans experiencing homelessness.
It started collecting donations at the end of September but you can donate items until November 4th.
This year's backpack drive will be the university's tenth.
In previous years the drive called on the community to help fill 100 backpacks but according to Air Force veteran Heather Carroll, the pandemic has shown there's a greater need than ever before.
Carroll says her organization isn't asking the community to move mountains but adds that every little bit helps.
"We've got a very generous community of people in the Omaha area, and I believe that they love their veteran community, and they want to see these folks thrive as well," she said.
Asking the community to show love for just one day out of the year to the people who protected our freedoms year-round.
This is one day a year where we just get to let our service members know how much we are grateful and thankful," said Carroll.
Here's a full list of supplies you can donate:
- Blanket
- Poncho – order this item online at Amazon and have it delivered directly to the MVSC.
- Winter hats
- Lightweight gloves
- Heavy winter gloves medium/large/X-Large sizes
- Neck scarves
- Winter socks
- Shampoo and Conditioner
- Deodorant
- Shaving Cream
- Liquid soap (no bar soap)
- Razors
- Lip Balm
- Large Toenail Clippers
- Hand and Feet Warmers
- Hand and body lotion
- Nail Clippers
- Reusable Water Bottle
- Hand Sanitizer
- Masks
- Combs
- Kleenex
- Underwear
** Travel size items strongly preferred ** Please only donate new items. Used items will not be accepted.
Additional Items for Women's Backpacks
- Winter hats
- Winter gloves
- Winter socks
- Feminine products and feminine product bags
- Leggings multiple sizing
- Brushes
The following link can be used to purchase items wholesale: https://www.backpacksusa.com/.
All cash donations will go toward purchasing snacks and hand and foot warmers and any other specialty items identified or will be donated to support Siena Francis House operations.
