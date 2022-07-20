OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's a worker shortage in the United States, and our nation's military isn't immune from it.

Some may say that now is a good time if you've thought of joining the service.

If you were to walk into one Air Force recruiting office in Omaha, you would likely encounter Staff Sergeant Casey VanVeckhoven.

He says you'd be greeted with a smile and a conversation.

"We kind of start to build that rapport and develop a relationship to really make sure that, you know, we're understanding what their needs are," said VanVeckhoven.

His job is to get you enlisted into the world's most robust Air Force if you're qualified.

The recruiter says an extensive background check is performed to determine suitability.

"That's looking into things like medical background, any type of drug or law violation history. And just making sure that there are quality applicants so that we can go ahead and move forward," VanVeckhoven explained.

Members must also take a multiple choice assessment, typically given during one's high school career.

The exam is called the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery.

According to VanVeckhoven, there are some great educational benefits too.

"The Air Force is the only branch in the United States that offers the community college of the Air Force that's automatically going to roll any future airmen into a degree program for that specific career that they end up in," he said.

In addition, VanVeckhoven says there are many other benefits the United States Air Force can offer applicants and their families. He is also able to answer questions potential U.S. Space Force applicants may have about the nation’s newest military branch.

His office is located at 7632 Dodge Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68116.

His phone number is (402) 547-1742.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.