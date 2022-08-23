Mission: Service — Lincoln studio gives veterans in recovery a positive, creative outlet

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Lincoln-based program is helping veterans by focusing their attention on something constructive.

Ink pens are just one of many objects you’ll see veterans creating in the Nebraska Innovation Studio at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln.

The studio houses the Veterans in Recovery Program, which was founded by Vietnam veteran James Young.

Since 2015, the program has helped hundreds of struggling veterans change their lives for the best.

For John Mulcahy, it’s a welcomed distraction.

"I love it,” said Mulcahy. “I come out here quite frequently and it's a good thing to keep your hands busy, occupies your mind, gives you something to think about other than your problems."

According to Jerry Reif, assistant director of the Nebraska Innovation Studio, the task isn’t too complicated.

"It creates a lot of focus in a short amount of time,” Reif explained. “The task is not very difficult. All the components are very same and similar and all of those are supplied here. And the instruction for that, within five minutes you're turning a pen."

The free Veterans in Recovery program is always accepting new veterans and service members.

For more information, contact James Young at jyoung07@gmail.com, or Jerry Reif at jreif@unl.edu.

