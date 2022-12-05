Mission: Service — Local woman honored at Creighton v. Husker game for military service

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday's Creighton home basketball game against the Huskers featured more than just an upset. The 8th Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Army National Guard Teresa Domeier was awarded the Mission Service award by Berry Law for her service to our country.

January will mark 40 years of service. She started her career in 1983. She was appointed to her current position in 2018. Prior to this role, she served as the 5th Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Nebraska Army National Guard. She also served as a food service technician for over 20 years before her appointments as the state and army National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer.

"I think every young adult who is healthy and fit should try and join the service and at least go for six years and who knows they may like it. I think it's an awesome opportunity for every young individual to try and join the military," said Domeier.

She says receiving this award from Berry Law means a lot. From 2005 to 2006, Domeier was deployed in Iraq as the base food service officer with John Berry as her commander.

