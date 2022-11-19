Mission: Service — Marine Corps Captain Kaylyn Krzemien honored with award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Marine Corps Captain was honored at Creighton’s basketball game Thursday night.

Captain Kaylyn Krzemien was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal by Berry Law.

She entered Marine Officer Candidate School in June 2015 and was a prosecutor in Okinawa, Japan for 4 years, where she prosecuted special victim cases.

Krzemien is currently stationed at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in South Carolina, where she works with drill instructors and recruits as a series commander.

She herself was a Creighton grad who graduated Cum Laude in 2013 before attending Nebraska Law School.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.