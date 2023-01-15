Mission: Service — Marine Veteran and his Police Service dog honored with award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Marine Veteran who served two tours of duty was honored at Saturday’s Creighton basketball game for his years of service both in and out of the military.

Saturday afternoon Sergeant Justin Raes was presented with the Mission Service Award.

Raes served in the Marine Corps as a Cannon and Mortar Chief for a field artillery battery with the 1st Battalion 11th Marines. He was deployed twice, once to Afghanistan and once on the 11th MEU.

After his time in the military, Raes returned home to become a Nebraska State Trooper in 2016 and has been with the Police Service Dog unit and NSP SWAT team since 2019.

He works to keep Nebraskans safe alongside his K-9 partner, Chase, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois. She is a dual-purpose dog trained in narcotics detection and patrol work.

“It's pretty surreal. I've never experienced a thing like that. It was definitely an honor and a privilege to be honored in that way,” said Raes. “I'm very proud to work in this community and for the community to give back like this, it's an honor and a privilege.”

