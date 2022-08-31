MISSION: SERVICE — Nonprofit aims to recruit 100,000 military veterans to be volunteer poll workers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A nonprofit organization is working to strengthen democracy in the U.S. by giving veterans a second chance to serve their nation again.

Anil Nathan, co-executive director and co-founder of We the Veterans, is leading the charge to get veterans to volunteer at polling locations ahead of the expected shortfall of volunteers for the 2022 midterm elections through an initiative called Vet the Vote.

Nathan says the issue is nonpartisan.

"This is a pro-democracy initiative, and so, whether you're on one side of the aisle or the other, I think we all who believe in our Constitution and the democracy that we live in want people to be able to freely and fairly exercise their right to vote," said Nathan.

Nathan says veteran volunteers can participate in and take charge in their communities across the United States. This, in turn, will help to restrengthen American democracy.

"It's our initiative or national campaign to recruit 100,000 veterans and military family members to become the next generation of poll workers in this country, starting with the 2022 midterm elections," Nathan explained.

Vet the Vote partners with several organizations to help get the word out about this tremendous undertaking.

If you are interested in volunteering to work as a poll worker, click this link.

