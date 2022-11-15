Mission: Service — Omaha Marine honored with award at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local veteran was honored at Monday night's Creighton basketball game and recognized for his years of service to our country.

Retired Marine Master Sergeant Sean Shepherd spent 21 years in the service. He was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013 and 2014.

Shepherd received several awards, including the Navy Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

"I loved it. I met some of the greatest people I could possibly meet in the world. (I) had some great relationships and traveled to some beautiful places, some not-so-beautiful places but at the end of the day it's something I would never go back and change,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd now works as a Veteran Case Manager for Berry Law.

He's one of several veterans that Berry Law plans to recognize at Creighton home games throughout the season.

